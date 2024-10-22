Loyalist awaiting sentence in kidnap and attempted murder case refused compassionate bail to see ill grandmother

A loyalist awaiting sentence on a litany of “serious” charges including a case involving a man who was stabbed then dumped in a field has been refused compassionate bail.

An application to release Dee Coleman from custody to allow him to visit his gravely ill grandmother in hospital was made, and refused, at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 39-year old is currently housed in HMP Maghaberry.

Prior to Judge Richard Greene KC refusing the application, he was addressed by barristers from both the Crown and defence.

Coleman’s barrister Turlough Madden revealed the application was to grant his client compassionate bail for a limited period of hours to allow him to attend his grandmother’s bedside in the Mater Hospital in Belfast.

Telling Judge Greene the pensioner was “very unwell” and that her passing was “imminent”, Mr Madden said she and Coleman had a “close bond”.

Pointing out the potential release from custody was “for a very short period of time”, the defence barrister said a cash surety of £5,000 was being put forward as well as the deeds to Coleman’s mother’s home.

Objecting to Coleman’s release, Crown barrister Robin Steer said the defendant was awaiting sentence on “serious” offences.

These, he said, included charges arising from an incident in October 2021 which began in the defendant’s home in Ballymena.

The injured party in the case claimed Coleman stabbed him in the chest then inserted a knife into his mouth which resulted in slash injuries to his face and jaw.

Upon the direction of Coleman, others present then took the injured party from the property and placed him in the boot of a car before dumping him in a field near Broughshane.

Mr Steer revealed Coleman has been deemed as a “dangerous” offender by Probation.

The Crown barrister also branded Coleman’s criminal record as “very significant” and one which included offences linked to a loyalist feud, blackmail and belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the UDA.

After listening to both submissions, Judge Greene concluded that Coleman was “unsuitable for bail” and refused the application.