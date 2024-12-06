Lorry driver avoids jail for causing the death of 60-year-old woman at pelican crossing

A Co Antrim lorry driver who caused the death of a 60-year old pedestrian who was knocked down on the outskirts of Belfast has avoided an immediate jail term.



Patrick Campbell, from Lurgan Road in Crumlin, was handed an eight-month sentence, which was suspended for two years, on a charge of causing the death of Anne Brown by dangerous driving.



The mother-of-three died after being struck by a lorry driven by Campbell on the Antrim Road in Glengormley on February 4, 2022.



Belfast Crown Court heard Mrs Brown was crossing the road at a pelican crossing operated by traffic lights when she was struck by a DAF lorry.



Eye witnesses described seeing her waiting at the lights and crossing the road when the green light indicated it was safe for her to do so.



These witnesses observed her being struck by Campbell’s lorry and that after the impact Campbell got out of his vehicle with his hands in his head and said ‘I didn’t see her.’

Mrs Brown sustained a catastrophic brain injury and died in hospital.



Acknowledging the “tragic circumstances” in the case, Judge Sandra Crawford said Mrs Brown was a “much-loved wife, mother and sister” and spoke of the “great dignity” her family displayed in Victim Impact Statements which set out their “devastating loss.”



She said: “This has been a life-changing event for each of them ... and the statements highlight the very fine qualities that Anne Brown possessed.



“She was a loving and caring woman, trust-worthy, honest and intelligent. Someone with integrity, strong morals and faith.”



The court heard Campbell had failed to see the lights change from green to red, he was travelling at a low speed and that the glare of the low-lying winter sun may have caused visual difficulties.



Judge Crawford said she accepted that prior to the fatal collision Crawford had, in the course of his employment, “covered thousands of miles without accident or complaint.”



The Judge added that she had taken into account defence submissions including a Probation Report.



She said the Probation Officer described Campbell as ‘clearly distressed and tearful’, that ‘he thinks about what happened daily and questions how he could have prevented this tragedy’ and that he feels ‘an immense sense of guilt.’



Judge Crawford also revealed that the father-of-three has not worked since the fatal collision and now avoids driving.



Disqualifying Campbell from driving for two years, Judge Crawford imposed the suspended sentence and warned him of the consequences should he re-offend within the next two years.



