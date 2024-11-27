Loneliness in ‘Ireland’ council motion prompts unionist concerns over wording

A motion brought before Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council notes the 'severe social and economic impact loneliness has on people'.

The wording of a council motion about loneliness in “Ireland” has led to a row and accusations of “politicising” the issue.

The motion was brought before Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council this week by by Sinn Féin councillor Chris McCartan, prompting unionist councillors to question the use of “Ireland” in its wording, and also to call for army veterans to be included.

The original motion stated: “This council notes with concern the chronicity of loneliness in Ireland, and acknowledges the severe social and economic impact loneliness has on people’s physical and mental health, including increased risks of developing heart disease and depression.”

It added “that this council identifies how it can address and tackle loneliness and isolation, working in partnership with statutory agencies, relevant local charities and the Executive”.

Presenting the motion, Mr McCartan said: “Loneliness and related mental and wellbeing health problems can affect anyone at any stage in life.

“Research suggests that some groups of people are especially likely to feel lonely. They include young adults, people with existing mental health problems, and people from some minority ethnic groups.

“Other groups more likely to be affected by loneliness include older people in particular, those who are digitally excluded, people living with long-term health conditions, people who are unemployed, and people who identify as LGBTQ+.”

However, DUP Armagh councillor Scott Armstrong said that although his party agreed with the “sentiment behind this motion”, he called for an amendment to change “Ireland” to “Northern Ireland”.

“If we want to pass a motion within this council, it will only be good governance that we’re precise with our language and then geographically correct,” he said.

DUP Alderman Mark Baxter said: “It’s not to be pedantic about it, but when we’re talking about working in partnership with statutory agencies, it’s statutory agencies in Northern Ireland as opposed to Ireland, so I think it makes sense to make our amendments.”

Banbridge UUP Alderman Glenn Barr put forward an amendment for veterans to be added to the motion, and said: “Many will come back from being abroad, they may not have members of their family here, they’re coming and they’re extremely isolated, which creates a lot more problems.”

The amendment to add “Northern Ireland” to the motion passed with 24 votes in favour and 14 against.

Sinn Féin Craigavon councillor Catherine Nelson said: “We are very disappointed tonight of the politicisation of a motion on loneliness in this manner.

“This was brought forward with really good intentions in a time when the nights are dark when people are feeling very low and lonely, and it was to raise the issue for everyone across our community, from every corner of life.

“In fact, we kept the wording quite broad to ensure that it encompassed every element of our society.

“So I’m disappointed tonight that people have chosen to politicise it, but we will rise above it because we still think that loneliness is an issue to be tackled, and we won’t allow people’s hijacking of the motion to petty point-score.”

A vote on the amendment to include veterans in the motion’s wording passed with 21 in favour, 14 against and three abstaining.