Emergency services are responding to a house fire in west Belfast.

The blaze was reported on Thursday at Cavendish Street in the Falls Road area of the city.

Fire appliances remain at the scene along with police officers.

In a post to Facebook, the Beechmount Residents Collective said: “Another fast response from Residents who made the 999 call and brilliant work from the fire department.”

The NI Fire Service and PSNI have been contacted for comment.

