Live Scotstown vs Kilcoo updates as pair clash in Ulster semi-final

Scotstown manager David McCague with Darren Hughes and Rory Beggan at half time during the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship quarter-final match against Erne Gaels played at Brewster Park, Picture Margaret McLaughlin

Kilcoo’s rematch with Scotstown will go ahead in The Box-IT Athletic Grounds this evening, after the Arva-Magheracloone IFC semi-final was postponed due to weather conditions at the same venue.

The grounds in Armagh were deemed fit to host one match, with the Intermediate fixture now set for Crossmaglen at 1pm tomorrow.

A tantalising senior semi-final was always top of the agenda, with the Down and Monaghan champions doing battle in the Ulster series for the second consecutive year.

Rory Beggan’s heroics saw An Bhoth eke through by the bare minimum in 2023.

It looks set to be every bit as tight this time around.

Kilcoo manager Karl Lacey. Pic: Philip Walsh