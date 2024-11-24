LIVE Clann Eireann v Errigal Ciarán updates from Ulster senior club semi-final

With the identity of one Ulster Club SFC finalist already known following Kilcoo’s win over Scotstown in Armagh on Saturday evening, attention turns to the clash of Errigal Ciaran and Clann Eireann in Newry on Sunday afternoon.

The two-time Ulster champions from Down proved too strong for their Monaghan opponent yesterday and will be keen observers as the champions of Armagh and Tyrone.

Errigal Ciaran's Peter Harte is challenged by Cargin's Jamie Gribbin. Picture: Seamus Loughran (seamus loughran)

Errigal Ciaran are the only Tyrone club to have won the Ulster senior club championship, the second of their two victories coming in 2002 and Peter Harte has already spoken this year of the drive to emulate their heroes of 22 years ago.

Clann Eireann have been in impressive form this year, clinching the Armagh title by defeating neighbours Clan na Gael. They have never won an Ulster title, or even been in a final. They will look to emulate their ladies’ team who successfully defended their Ulster senior title last weekend.

The Armagh champions defeated surprise Derry champions Newbridge to book their place in the semi-finals while Errigal Ciaran have had a more arduous journey. Their Tyrone final against Trillick was postponed, meaning they had to play a week later in what was the first of three high-profile games in three weeks.

They clinched the O’Neill Cup before seeing Donegal champions St Eunan’s in the Ulster preliminary round and defeating Antrim champions Cargin in the quarter-finals.