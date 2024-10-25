Listen: Harrowing 911 call from nine-year-old sister of Alexander McCartney’s ‘catfish’ victim Cimarron Thomas

Cimarron Thomas took her own life in May 2018 following online contact with Alexander McCartney (Family handout/PA)

The harrowing 911 call reporting the death of Co Armagh ‘catfish’ abuser Alexander McCartney’s 12-year-old victim Cimarron Thomas has been released by the PSNI as her tormenter is sentenced for her manslaughter.

The emergency call was made by Cimarron’s nine-year-old sister.

Cimarron from West Virginia in the United States took her own life with her father’s handgun rather than obey the demands of predator McCartney.

The 26-year-old had posed as a girl called Sarah to make online contact with Cimarron, persuading her to send him a topless photo.

He then revealed his true identity telling Cimarron if she did not comply her photos would be sent to her father.

Cimarron refused and said she would rather kill herself with McCartney cruelly launching a countdown and telling her: ‘goodbye and good luck’.

The family were unaware at that time that their daughter had been subjected to online blackmail and were clueless as to why she killed herself.

Police didn’t uncover her conversation with McCartney on his computer until 2021.

McCartney admitted 185 charges involving 70 child victims, but an earlier sentencing hearing in Belfast was told there are ‘many, many more victims’ who have not been identified.

The abuser carried out his online ‘catfishing’ of his victims between 2013 and 2019 and many of the victims were under 13.

Tragically, Cirarron’s father Ben Thomas died by suicide 18 months after his daughter.

In an impact statement, Cimarron’s grandparents said: “Our lives will never be the same.

“We didn’t get to see her graduate, walk down the aisle or have children. We have been robbed of those memories. Our lives have changed forever.”