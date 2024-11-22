Northern Ireland

Liquid poured through letterbox and set alight in arson attack on Newtownabbey home

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning

An arson attack on a empty house in Newtownards could be linked to an ongoing loyalist feud, police have said
The incident occurred just after midnight in the Dermont Way area of the town. (Niall Carson/PA)
By Mark Robinson

A home has been damaged in an arson attack in Newtownabbey after liquid was poured through the letterbox and set alight.

Police say they received a report of ‘arson endangering life’ in the Dermont Way area after midnight on Thursday night.

“Shortly after 00.05am on Friday 22nd November, it was reported to police that a liquid was poured through the letterbox of a property and set alight,” they said.

“Damage was caused to the front door, hallway and kitchen area following the incident.

“No one was inside the property,” they added.