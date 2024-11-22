Liquid poured through letterbox and set alight in arson attack on Newtownabbey home

The incident occurred just after midnight in the Dermont Way area of the town.

A home has been damaged in an arson attack in Newtownabbey after liquid was poured through the letterbox and set alight.

Police say they received a report of ‘arson endangering life’ in the Dermont Way area after midnight on Thursday night.

“Shortly after 00.05am on Friday 22nd November, it was reported to police that a liquid was poured through the letterbox of a property and set alight,” they said.

“Damage was caused to the front door, hallway and kitchen area following the incident.

“No one was inside the property,” they added.