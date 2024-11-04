Lester McLennan (20) was reported missing on Saturday after travelling to the Giant's Causeway. PICTURE: PSNI

Searches are continuing at the Giant’s Causeway for a missing 20-year-old man who is thought to have travelled to the popular Co Antrim tourist spot.

Lester McLennan is believed to have made his way to the Giant’s Causeway on Friday via a bus from Belfast at around 9.30am.

A search operation was launched on Saturday after he was reported missing.

It is understood Mr McLennan travelled to Northern Ireland from England with his mother and he made the bus journey to the north Co Antrim coast by himself.

The operation to find Mr McLennan has seen groups including Lagan Search & Rescue from Belfast and the Search and Rescue Dog Association take part in scouring the area, while a Coastguard helicopter was deployed over the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said Mr McLennan is around 6′3″ in height, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip-up jacket.

He was also carrying a black backpack when last seen.

A black backpack was found in the area and handed in to staff at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre over the weekend.

It has not been confirmed by police that the bag was the one carried by Mr McLennan, however, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers are also keen to speak to the member of the public who located a black backpack in the area of the Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff members there to contact them.”

The spokesperson said anyone who may have seen the missing man on Friday or Saturday to contact police in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.