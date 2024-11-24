Less than one-quarter of Belfast cycle lane funds spent in past four years

Only £3.3m has been spent in the past four years on Belfast's cycle lane network

Less than a quarter of money pledged to fund a network of bike-friendly routes in and around Belfast has been spent.

In 2022, the then infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said up to £16m would be made available for the city’s cycling network up to 2025.

Under the heading ‘Making Belfast an Active City’, the aim was to create a “quality cycling network fit for the 21st century”, with funding forecast to increase to £100m by the start of the next decade.

But figures released by Ms Mallon’s successor show total spend to date has been a fraction of what was initially pledged.

On Thursday, 58-year-old Gary McMahon was killed after his bicycle was in collision with a lorry in the Clifton Street area of north Belfast.

According to a series of assembly questions answered by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, just £3.3m has been spent on Belfast’s cycle lane network in the past four years.

Belfast councillor Carl Whyte said the city was “lagging behind on its planned cycle lane infrastructure”.

The Department for Infrastructure's Belfast Cycling Network delivery plan

He said of the 16 planned cycle lane projects meant to be completed by the end of next year, actual progress had been made on just two—and both only with the involvement of Belfast City Council.

“While the minister has encouraged people to walk, cycle, or use public transport to escape the city’s worsening traffic gridlock, his department has effectively abandoned its own commitments by slashing funding for planned cycle lanes,” Mr Whyte said.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The SDLP councillor said there was a “glaring disparity” between the money spent on road improvement works across the north and the funds for upgrading or adding cycle lanes.

“This sends a clear message – cycling infrastructure remains an afterthought in Belfast’s transport strategy,” he said.

“The tragic death of a cyclist this week in North Belfast brings into sharp focus the need for meaningful investment to protect those who choose to travel by bicycle on our roads. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

A spokesperson for DfI said: “Cycling infrastructure improvements in Belfast are primarily being delivered in accordance with the Belfast Cycle Network Delivery Plan.

“Development of schemes needs to be thorough if we want to deliver the highest quality infrastructure and typical schemes often benefit from several rounds of engagement with the community and other key user groups before we commence statutory processes to implement legislation for new cycle routes.”

The spokesperson said a “number of schemes” on the Belfast Cycling Network (BCN) had been completed since the delivery plan’s publication in March 2022.