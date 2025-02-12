Less than 3% of farm pollution incidents prosecuted

Campaigners have hit out at a "tidal wave" of slurry and other farming pollution entering waterways across the region.

Only 49 prosecutions were brought by Northern Ireland’s authorities over slurry spill and other farming-related water pollution incidents in nearly a decade, new figures reveal.

Data released under Freedom of Information (FoI) laws shows that only around 2.5% of recorded agriculture-related water pollution incidents, including major slurry spills, led to prosecutions between 2015 and 2023.

In total, there were 1,821 such incidents recorded by the Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) during this time.

47 prosecutions were pursued by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) regulator, which is housed within DAERA, over this period. Meanwhile, two were brought by the Loughs Agency.

The disclosures come amid controversy over a Stormont vote to bring back a 15% cap on penalties for repeat agricultural pollution offenders.

Former agriculture minister Edwin Poots (Liam McBurney/PA)

The incidents revealed in the FoI data spanned a range of farm-source pollution - including spills of a range of livestock waste, farm effluent of various kinds and other waste material from agricultural sources.

The nutrient pressures exerted by agricultural waste have contributed to the poor health of Northern Ireland’s waterways, none of which are currently classed as ‘good’ under European water quality legislation.

According to the FoI data, there were 1,821 agricultural pollution incidents recorded at waterways across the north between 2015 and 2023. 1,487 of those were considered ‘low’ in severity, while DAERA noted “there have been 334 High and Medium Severity Incidents recorded in the period, with 237 having a confirmed polluter identified from investigation”.

In the cases of ‘medium’ and ‘high’ severity contamination incidents, a file may be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service which will review the case and consider bringing forward a prosecution.

Farmers can also be hit for repeat pollution offences through reductions in the grant and subsidy payments they receive.

During the last hiatus of devolved government at Stormont, former agriculture and environment minister Edwin Poots (now the assembly speaker) capped penalties for repeat farming polluters to 15%. His successor Andrew Muir then reinstated the higher pre-existing fines last year.

Alliance MLA John Blair

Sinn Féin, the DUP, the UUP and the TUV all voted last week for the move to reverse the penalty to Poots’ 15% cap, lending the decision “strong backing”, according to the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The SDLP, which declared itself the official opposition at Stormont in 2022, abstained on the vote.

The Alliance Party environment spokesperson John Blair said he was “dismayed” by the outcome, adding that the parties that voted to restore Poots’ penalty cap “claim to advocate for environmental protection, but consistently resist measures that would penalise polluters, causing further harm to our environment and vital waterways like Lough Neagh, and address serious matters that relate to food security and traceability.”

James Orr, director of Friends of the Earth NI, told The Irish News that the current sanctions regime means repeat offenders can continue polluting the region’s waterways with effective impunity.

“There is a tidal wave of slurry entering our rivers and lakes and yet no one is being held to account,” he said.

“It is hard to believe that agriculture is the only industry paid hundreds of millions in direct payments each year to comply with environmental laws. And yet when they break environmental law it is outrageous and perverse they get to keep their payments.

“This is a sickening state of affairs and contrary to natural justice. Our rivers, lakes, sea loughs and all of those who turn on a tap deserve some integrity and leadership from these parties of pollution.”

The NIEA said it “takes all reports of pollution very seriously and is committed to tackling water pollution and pursue offenders”.

“The sanction of prosecution is available for all criminal offences by law; however, NIEA will seek to use enforcement action that is proportionate to the significance of the offence,” a spokesperson said.

“This includes the level of harm, the type of offending, the impact on communities, the level of financial benefit arising from any offence or breach, or the regulatory costs avoided by failure to make the necessary notification, registration or authorisation.

“For minor offences, our key objective will be to seek a return to compliance. For more serious offences, we may submit a report to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for consideration of prosecution.”