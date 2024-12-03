Legacy body makes first arrest over 1990s murder

Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) which has made its first arrest

The new body tasked with investigating outstanding cases from the Northern Ireland Troubles has made its first arrest.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) said a man had been arrested in connection with a murder in the early 1990s and released without charge.

The ICRIR was created by the Conservative government’s controversial Legacy Act which halted scores of civil cases and inquests into Troubles deaths.

Bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can instead request the ICRIR carrird out an investigation.

While Labour has committed to repealing the Act and has said legacy inquests will resume, it is continuing with the ICRIR.

A spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and questioned by the ICRIR in connection with a murder which took place in the early 1990s.

“The case was referred to the commission by the Secretary of State.

“The man has been released without charge and inquiries are continuing.”

The ICRIR recently published the details of a number of cases which have been accepted for investigation and are in the information recovery stage.

It said it had accepted 14 individual requests for investigation and is working with more than 100 individuals on taking their cases forward.

The commission is headed by former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.