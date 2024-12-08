Large crowds flock back to Belfast Christmas Market following Storm Darragh closure

Belfast Christmas Market reopened on Sunday after closing on Saturday because of Storm Darragh. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Belfast’s Christmas Market re-opened on Sunday after Storm Darragh forced its closure for a day.

The market remained shut on Saturday amid health and safety concerns surrounding the storm.

Large crowds flocked to Belfast Christmas Market on Sunday. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Organisers of the market, which is located annually in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, had said: “Unfortunately due to the expected extreme weather, it will not be safe for us to open the Belfast Christmas Market on Saturday December 7″.

Amid the better weather conditions on Sunday, the popular festive market re-opened for business with large crowds of people visible throughout the day.

Visitors were seen enjoying the market’s wide variety of goods and products from around 30 countries.

The annual event is a major contributor to the local economy, attracting more than 1 million visitors from across the UK and Ireland and generating around £60m.

This year’s event has also seen six young business owners given the chance to trade for free at the market.

Santa’s Grotto will also be donated to Kids Together Belfast, which provides emotional and financial support to the families and carers of children with severe to moderate disabilities.