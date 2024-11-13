A lack of resources continues to hinder strategies to tackle violence against women and girls.

The issue was highlighted during a panel discussion at Music Cities Afternoon, designed to bring people together to discuss issues affecting musicians and the wider community.

This year the focus was on the night-time economy by working in collaboration with Night Czar Michael Stewart.

Mr Stewart said there needed to be a focus on practical solutions.

“There are a lot of initiatives out there but it’s making sure they work on the ground,” he said.

“Part of my role is to help our night-time economy evolve and to get some of those solutions. One example is we have managed to get late-night public transport for Christmas from the 30th.

“I firmly believe if we can get late-night connectivity sorted then the perception of violence against women and girls in our night-time economy may reduce. It won’t get rid of it it is more of a societal issue than anything but it will certainly help.”

However, fellow panellist and Journalist Amanda Ferguson explained that a 6ft man may have a different and less intimidating experience on a late-night bus than a woman.

She said while there is ‘goodwill’ to tackle the issues it is clear there are structural issues around transport, culture and silo working.

“People can do what they can to keep themselves safe, but it’s not just up to women and girls to keep themselves safe. It is something for everyone to tackle,” she said.