Lack of nationalists in PSNI solely due to ‘conditional acceptance’ of force, DUP MP says

Low numbers of Catholics and nationalists being recruited into the PSNI is solely due to a “conditional acceptance” of the force within the community, a DUP MP has claimed.

Upper Bann representative Carla Lockhart made the claim after anti PSNI recruitment posters were erected in Lurgan this week.

It comes as the PSNI organised a number of community engagement events in the area to encourage people to apply for a career with the force.

Chief constable Jon Boutcher confirmed last week that just 27 percent of potential new recruits are from a Catholic background, while one of the PSNI’s longest serving officers has said legacy is a “major issue” for Catholics joining the force.

The posters erected in the Lurgan area by Republican group Lasair Dhearg warn nationalists not to join the PSNI and remark that twice as many Catholics have been arrested as Protestants in the last five years.

“The lack of applications from members of the Nationalist community to join the PSNI, is solely a mindset of conditional acceptance by Nationalists,” Ms Lockhart posted on social media.

“They speech play their support on occasions but are rarely found wanting when it comes to criticising perceived imbalance.

“There is nothing that will be good enough for them to unconditionally support the Police.

“These posters are clearly designed to intimidate and create a chilling effect on efforts by the PSNI to build relationships with local communities.”

Mark H Durkan, SDLP MLA and member of the Policing Board, condemned the posters as “disgraceful” but said his party “will take no lectures from the DUP when it comes to policing”.

“These posters are disgraceful and should be removed immediately. The PSNI should not be prevented from engaging with the communities they serve and any attempt to create fear in certain areas must be resisted.

“The SDLP will take no lectures from the DUP when it comes to policing, we have publicly supported the PSNI’s existing recruitment campaign and work with police in communities across the North.

“When similar intimidating posters have appeared in other areas, whether referring to the PSNI or the GAA we have unequivocally condemned them. To imply otherwise is deeply disingenuous and we would encourage all parties to show similar leadership.”

A statement from the PSNI described the erection of the posters as “inappropriate and unacceptable”.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would urge people not to share or circulate images of these posters,” a spokesperson said.

Superintendent Brendan Green, District Commander of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon, said: “We engage with all members of the community on local policing priorities and issues that affect them.

“We will continue to use our outreach activities, like those hosted this week in north and south Lurgan, to encourage people from all communities, particularly those currently under-represented within the Service, to apply for a career in policing.”