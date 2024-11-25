KRW Law settles defamation action against Brandon Lewis over Troubles legacy legislation comments

A Belfast-based law firm has settled its defamation action against former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis over comments about Troubles legacy legislation.

KRW Law and its partners sued after an article written by the former secretary of state was published online in June 2022.

The opinion piece centred on a controversial Bill tabled by the previous Conservative Government, later enacted as the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.

The legislation, which shut down historical inquests and civil actions and offered potential amnesties to self-confessed perpetrators of conflict-era crimes, has since been declared partially incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

KRW Law sued Sir Brandon and the Northern Ireland Office over a reference to the role of specialist law firms in legacy cases.

But it was announced at the High Court in Belfast that both sides have agreed to settle the libel claim on an “amicable” basis.

A statement read by Desmond Fahy KC, representing KRW Law, confirmed the case related to a piece written by Sir Brandon in his capacity at the time as Secretary of State and published on the Conservative Home website.

“The article set out Sir Brandon’s personal opinion and perspective on the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill which had recently been introduced into the House of Commons,” Mr Fahy said.

“The parties all agree on the vital importance of free speech on matters of important political controversy, in particular by senior politicians such as Sir Brandon who have an important role to play in formulating policy on difficult issues relating to the legacy of the Troubles.”

The statement went on: “The parties also all recognize the important role which lawyers, including KRW Law, play in representing victims of The Troubles and their families.

“Nothing in the article was intended to cast any doubt on the integrity of KRW Law, its partners or its solicitors.

“The parties are pleased therefore that this claim has been drawn to an amicable conclusion.”