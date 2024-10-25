Kneecap’s ‘anti-colonial sentiment’ set to attract cinemagoers across Africa

Kneecap's Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in a scene from the hit comedy movie depicting their rise to fame.

The hit movie based on Belfast Irish language rappers Kneecap is to be released in cinemas across Africa, with a distributor saying the film’s “anti-colonial sentiment” will resonate with audiences.

The film, directed by Rich Peppiatt, will be screened in 38 countries across the African continent from early December following a multi-territory deal by international distributor What the Hero Wants.

The countries include South Africa, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

Starring Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap) and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) playing themselves, the semi-fictional comedy about the group’s rise to fame was released in Irish, UK and US cinemas in August, and has so far earned global box office takings of over $4 million.

In a statement, What the Hero Wants co-chief executive Aaryan Trivedi acquiring Kneecap for African cinemas “was an easy decision”.

“It’s exactly the type of film we not only want to release but watch ourselves,” he said.

“It’s bold, fun, intelligent and with something to say, and we believe what it’s saying is something many African audiences want to hear.”

The distributor said cinemagoers in Africa would appreciate the movie’s “protecting indigenous languages” and its “anti-colonial sentiment”.

Kneecap will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from next month.

The movie, which also stars Michael Fassbender, has been selected as by the Irish Film and Television Academy as Ireland’s entry in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category.

Hollywood industry publication Variety has named the film as a contender for the Oscars’ nomination shortlist, which is revealed in December.

Kneecap had its world premiere back in January at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, USA, where it won a coveted Audience Award.