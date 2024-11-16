Kneecap visit Rangers stadium as rappers prepare for Glasgow gigs

Kneecap have paid a visit to the home of Celtic rivals Rangers FC ahead of gigs in Glasgow.

The Irish language rap trio posed for a photograph outside Ibrox stadium and posted a photograph of a Rangers logo at the site on which they added a sticker featuring the caption ‘England get out of Ireland’.

The sticker, with its cartoon of a partitioned Ireland, is the same image from a mural unveiled by Kneecap in west Belfast in 2022.

Glasgow - see yis in the Barrowlands tonight for the first of 2 sold out shows 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cNcoAOYU9S — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) November 16, 2024

The group are in the Scottish city for two gigs at the Barrowland Ballroom on Saturday and Sunday.

The stop is part of their Fine Art tour across England, Scotland and Wales, named for their debut album released earlier this year.

Kneecap have been announced as one of the headline acts at an upcoming ‘Gig for Gaza’ in London next month.

DJ Provai, Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap will join Paul Weller, Primal Scream and singer-songwriter Liam Bailey in headlining the concert, which will take place at the O2 Academy in Brixton on December 13.