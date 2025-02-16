Kneecap named as outstanding debut film at BAFTA awards in London

Kneecap attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London

Kneecap was named as the winner of outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday.

The Rich Peppiatt-directed film was nominated in six different categories ahead of the event at the Royal Festival Hall in London, hosted by the actor David Tennant.

Kneecap is a semi-autobiographical story charting the lives the west Belfast rap trio known as Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

It was co-written by Mr Perpiatt along with the trio, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

David Tennant attending the EE Bafta Film Awards 2025 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (James Manning/PA)

Kneecap, which also starred Michael Fassbender, lost out to Conclave in the outstanding film category.

Mikey Madison, the star of Sean Baker’s Anora, won the award for best leading actress. Saoirse Ronan was in the running in that category for her performance in The Outrun.

Adrien Brody was named best leading actor for his performance in The Brutalist.

In his acceptance speech, Kneecap’s director Rich Peppiatt said he was “honoured to be standing here”.

“15 years ago, I met my wife, and a decade later, she convinced me to move to Belfast,” he said.

“Within two weeks of moving to Belfast I met Kneecap, and now I’m standing here. It’s crazy how life works like that.”

He added of the film: “It’s about how everyone should have their language respected, their homeland respected and their culture respected. this award is dedicated to everyone out there fighting that fight.”

Saoirse Ronan won best lead actress at the IFTAs for her role in addiction-recovery drama The Outrun

The film was nominated for Outstanding Debut, Original Screenplay, Casting, Film Not in the English Language, Editing, and Outstanding British Film categories.

Prior to the ceremony, on the red carpet, Mr O’Cairealláin, said: “We will be very proud to get best British film of the year.

“It will be the first Irish language film to get best British film of the year, I imagine.”

The Irish-produced Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice was also nominated.

Kneecap, nominated for 17 IFTA awards, won for best director along with gongs for casting and costume design.