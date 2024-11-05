Kneecap leads nominations for British Independent Film Awards

The Kneecap movie has been revealed as the leading contender at the upcoming British Independent Film Awards.

The comedy drama based on the rise of the Belfast Irish language rap trio has made the shortlist for 14 categories at the prestigious awards event, which takes place in London next month.

Directed by Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap has the most nominations of all 29 feature films recognised in the category shortlists for 2024.

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap), and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) have been nominated in the Best Joint Lead Performance category, in which they face competition from Twilight star Kristin Stewart and Katy O’Brian for their roles in crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding among others.

Kneecap is also nominated for Best British Independent Film, along with rivals including drama The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan, and Hindi-language police drama Santosh, directed by Sandhya Suri.

Other categories in which Kneecap is nominated include Best Director and Best Screenplay, both for Rich Peppiatt; Best Cinematography for Ryan Kernaghan; Best Production Design for Nicola Moroney, and Best Original Music for Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante.

Kneecap, which hit cinemas in August and is being released for streaming on Amazon Prime this month, is also Ireland’s entry in the Best International Feature Film category for next year’s Oscars.

It was produced by Fine Point Films, founded by film producer and journalist Trevor Birney.

Mr Birney has since teamed up with Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt to found a new production company, Coup d’état Films, which will be based in Belfast and will focus on bringing original scripted content to the big and small screens.

Trevor Birney and Rich Peppiatt with their awards at the 2024 Galway Film Fleadh.

Meanwhile, Kneecap has been named among BBC 6 Music’s 10 Artists of the Year for 2024.

The group, whose debut album Fine Art was released during the summer, is included in the prestigious list alongside dance-pop star Charlie XCX, Dublin post-punk act Fontaines D.C, and rock legends Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

BBC 6 Music’s music editor, Cam Pia, said the list is “an opportunity to celebrate those acts who have culturally dominated 2024″.

In a statement, Kneecap said they were “buzzing” to be included.

“It’s especially important to us given our use of Irish language, and for it to be now fired out by the BBC thanks to you lot,” they said of the music station.

“We hope this inspires other artists using indigenous languages worldwide to be confident in their own identity.”

On Tuesday, the group were also revealed as the headline act for the Wide Awake Festival in London’s Brockwell Park next May.