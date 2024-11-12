Kneecap join headline acts for London Gig for Gaza

Kneecap are among the headline acts for next month's Gig for Gaza in London, which is being organised by fellow headliner Paul Weller.

Irish language rappers Kneecap have been named among the headline acts at an upcoming ‘Gig for Gaza’ in London.

The Belfast hip-hop trio will join Paul Weller, Primal Scream and singer-songwriter Liam Bailey in headlining the concert, which will take place at the O2 Academy in Brixton on December 13.

The event is being held to raise funds for charity Medical Aid for Palestinians and Gaza Forever, which helps evacuate Palestinian families from Gaza.

It is being organised by former The Jam and Style Council frontman Weller, who has been outspoken in his support for Gaza at recent concerts.

Along with musical performances, the evening will also feature short films and guest speakers on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Since Israel’s invasion last October, it is reported that up to 43,500 people have been killed in Gaza, with an estimated 10,000 more unaccounted for and believed to be lying dead under rubble.

The UN’s Human Rights Office has said it estimated that almost 70% of verified victims in Gaza over a six-month period are women and children.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am, and a spokesperson for the gig said: “This is an opportunity to enjoy a night of powerful music, and make a tangible difference in the lives of people facing unimaginable hardship. Every ticket and donation counts.”

Kneecap, whose members are Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, are currently touring Britain, before they return to the north to play gigs in Belfast and Derry later this month.

A chairde Gael.



We will be playing ‘Gig for Gaza’ in the Brixton Academy on 13th Dec 🇵🇸



Our friend and legend Paul Weller is curating a night to raise funds to help the people of Gaza as they face a genocide.



🎟️Pre-sale tomorrow 9am

🎟️General sale Fri 10am



Artwork by Massive… pic.twitter.com/vOZ04nSozC — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) November 12, 2024

They will also play Belfast’s SSE Arena in December.

The group have spoken out in support of Palestinians at their shows, and earlier this year pulled out of playing at the South by Southwest festival in Texas over the event’s sponsorship by the US Army, citing US support for Israel’s operation in Gaza for their decision.

Primal Scream are also vocal supporters of Gaza, with the band having helped design a shirt for a Palestinian soccer team earlier this year, based on the cover artwork of their best-selling 1991 album Screamadelica.