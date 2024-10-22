KNEECAP available on prime video from next month

Kneecap will be available on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland from Friday 15th November

Amazon have announced KNEECAP will be available to stream on Prime Video from next month.

The film, directed by Rich Peppiatt follows the real-life story of Irish native speaking rap group Kneecap and how the Belfast trio became unlikely figureheads of a civil rights movement to save and reinvigorate their mother tongue.

Set in post-troubles Belfast, childhood best friends Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin live debaucherously, selling drugs and partying to pass the time.

However, when they inadvertently cross paths with high school teacher JJ Ó Dochartaigh, things begin down a path none of them saw coming.

At the same time, a civil rights movement, led by JJ’s partner, is fighting for the right to have the Irish language instated as an official language of Northern Ireland.

With this political backdrop, JJ sees an opportunity to use music to further the cause.

Following in the footsteps of Naoise’s father (played by Michael Fassbender) an IRA stalwart who instilled in them the power of language and culture, the three of them form Kneecap, a politically-charged, anti-establishment rap trio who embody the spirit of defiance.

As they struggle to make their mark, and external pressures threaten to pull the plug on their dreams, the trio weave a narrative that transcends music, and tells the story of how they became an unlikely political symbol of youth culture, national identity and cultural pride.

The film is set to represent Ireland in the Oscars International Feature Film category, with Variety predicting the film as a contender for the Oscar nomination.

