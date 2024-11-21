Ken Reid: Many tributes comfort to the family following death of political journalist

Funeral of Ken Reid will take place on Thursday Photo: Matt Mackey / Press Eye

The family of Ken Reid, the former UTV political editor, has thanked people for the stream of tributes following his death and as funeral arrangements are announced.

Mr Reid, a father of three, died on Tuesday following long years battling incurable cancer. He was 69.

In a statement, the Reid family said it “would like to thank everyone for the lovely tributes and kind words They have been a great source to comfort.”

Ken Reid with his wife, Liz

Politicians from across the spectrum issued statements with warm words on both Mr Reid’s professional abilities but also on his personality. Tributes also came from the charity sector, particularly those groups involving in combating cancer.

His passing comes seven years after being diagnosed as suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). He has also spoken openly about his type 2 diabetes. In his later years, Mr Reid was a patron of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI

The family has also announced funeral arrangements, with his service to be held in St Patrick’s Parish Church on Castle Street in Ballymena at 11am on Thursday. There will be a private cremation after.

He was the much loved husband of Liz, loving father of Gareth, Sarah and Sophie, father-in-law of Keith and devoted granda of Summer and Hugo and dear brother of Lynn and brother- in-law of Stephen.

Donations if desired in lieu of flowers can be directed to Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

A long-time UTV political editor, Mr Reid was described as a “towering figure” in broadcasting and a “colossus in his field” as the announcement of his death prompted a flow of tributes.

Mr Reid reported on every major political story in the north over nearly 30 years after joining UTV in 1994. He also interviewed seven prime ministers as well as US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He retired as political correspondent in 2021.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill led the tributes, describing Mr Reid as “a true giant in local journalism, and an all-round gentleman”.