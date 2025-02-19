Join us for a stroll down memory lane as we delve into the Irish News archives

Nesie Borrivoje, from Yugoslavia, and his bride Patricia Devine were married in Portadown in 1975

We’ve been looking through the vast archive of the Irish News and across the years the month of February was when love was in the air and on the pages of the Irish News. Whether it was couples tying the knot or eyes meeting across a crowded dancefloor, Irish News picture editors captured and recorded it all.

We delved into the archives and found some happy couples who have shared their love with the Irish News from Valentine’s messages to wedded bliss. During the 1950s and 60s, it was common to announce an engagement or a wedding through our public announcement pages. February was also a popular month for dances and formals and you can plot the rapid changes in fashion.

For decades, newlyweds shared their wedding day photos with the Irish News. Here's a selection we printed between 1950 and 1975.

For decades, newlyweds shared their wedding day photos with the Irish News. Here’s a selection we printed between 1950 and 1975.

February 1955

Mr H McKenna with his bride Miss Patricia Margaret Mullan

The caption on the photograph that was printed in the February 14 edition of the Irish News explained that Mr H McKenna of Haddington, Edinburgh had married Miss Patricia Margaret Mullan from Belfast at St Teresa’s Church on Glen Road in west Belfast.

Mr Joseph McReynolds and Miss Clare Colette Connolly, February 1955

Captured at their wedding reception with a very impressive cake was Joseph McReynolds and Clare Colette Connolly who got married in St Agnes' Church, Belfast in February 1955.

Mr Patrick McCormick and Miss Eileen Glennon

Newlyweds Patrick McCormick and Eileen Glennon posed for their wedding picture at St Teresa’s Church before setting off on Honeymoon to London.

The Irish News published Wedding Stationary with adverts shown throughout our newspaper archives

It wasn’t just news or public announcements that appeared in editions of the Irish News. Other services included wedding stationery. Did you use the Irish News' printing department for your big day?

The winner took home a pet dog named Rocky

In 1955 a dog was the prize awarded to the winner of the Blackrock College Unions President’s Prize.

Mrs Crangle can be seen petting her new pedigree wire-haired fox terrier named Rocky at the Ulster Branches annual dance in Barnett House, Belfast.

1965

Ten years on and happy couples in Belfast continue to share their wedding announcements through the Irish News.

Mr William P Gribbin and Miss Marie Deirdre Ferran

Among the newlyweds were William P Gribbin and Marie Deirdre Ferran who got married at St Teresa’s on Belfast’s Glen Road. The reception was held at the Windsor Hotel, Knocknagoney. The house is now police administration offices, and the grounds are the site of a large Tesco superstore.

During the 1960s the short, bubble veil was made famous by Priscilla Presley when she wed Elvis in 1967.

It seems brides to be in Belfast had an eye for fashion, with the veil appearing in wedding snaps shared in the Irish News in the mid-60s.

Newlyweds announce their wedding in 1965

Yvonne Petrie chose a bubble veil to compliment her bridal gown when she married Brendan Robinson at St Anthony’s Church on Woodstock Road in Belfast in February 1965.

The 1960s were a time of social and cultural change and were known as the “swinging sixties” and Belfast dance venues included the Starlight Ballroom, the Plaza and even the Woodbourne House Hotel.

Dance at the Woodbourne House Hotel

A group of dancers were dressed to the nines when they were photographed at the Ceili Gleasta in the Woodbourne House Hotel, Dunmurry.

Having suffered bomb damage in the 1970s, the site became a fortified police station.

1975

Mr Nesie Borrivoje, a native of Yugoslavia and his bride Miss Patricia Devine

Influenced by the free-spirited, hippy vibes of the 1970s, brides’ veils in this decade featured lots of floral elements and dresses featured long sleeves and high neck lines.

Patricia Devine was on trend on her wedding day to Yugoslavia native Nesie Borrivoje at St Patrick’s Church in Portadown.

Katherine Bready got in touch to share her wedding day story. She and Andrew got married on 4 April 1975 and their photograph featured in the Irish News. They married in St Brigid’s Church in Belfast and enjoyed a honeymoon in sunny Tenerife. They now have four children and seven grandchildren.



Katherine and Andrew Bready, 4 April 1975

1980

As the 1980s arrived, wedding announcements in our newspaper became few and far between, but dances remained a key part of people’s social lives across the island.

St Malachy's Boys college association annual dinner and dance

St Malachy’s Boy’s College hosted an annual association dinner dance. This bunch looked like they were having a ball at the February 1980 do.

1985

St Malachy’s Boy’s College annual association dinner and dance was still running in the mid-80s. These are some of the guests in February 1985.

(L-R) Peter Finnegan, Paula Stewart, Teresa Hale, Michael Harding, Helen Scally and David Morgan

John Rooney and Clare Walters

Peter and Donna from Castleknock in Dublin

Meanwhile, St Mary’s College, Belfast, also held its annual dinner dance in the same month.

Freddie Burns and Fiona Douglas

Anne-Marie Armstrong and Paul Harding

Mary McKenna, Mary Finn and Una Lawless

1990s

The 1990s is remembered as a time of peace, prosperity - and the Internet. American sitcom Friends hit our screens, JK Rowling won over a generation with Harry Potter and children couldn’t pass by Queen Street in Belfast without a peek inside Leisure World.

Clare McCorry and Noel Heaney checking in at Belfast International airport

In 1998 engaged couple Claire McCorry and Noel Heaney won a £2,500 holiday from Belfast to New York for just £28.

1998

Today people use social media to profess their affection for the one they love but there was a time when such declarations were made through the pages of the Irish News.

In 1998 Declan took a chance to let Michelle know he was “madly in love” with her while Maura declared that Martin McClean would always be her number one.

A marriage proposal seemed on the cars with one message reading: “Rose Shaw from Poleglass, I love you with all my heart and I want to marry you. Yours John”.

Did your message make the cut and did you get your Valentine? Let us know.