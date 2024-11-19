James McClean to be given special permission to leave pitch due to fans’ poppy abuse

Former Republic of Ireland soccer international James McClean is to be given special permission to leave the pitch at a different area to other players due to ongoing abuse directed at him by fans.

The Derry man, who now plays his club football at Wrexham FC, has been on the receiving end of abuse by home and away fans at several clubs over the years for his refusal to wear a poppy.

The English Football League has written to all of its clubs to tell them that McClean will receive special dispensation when he has to come off, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Welsh side Wrexham is part of the English football league which introduced rules in 2019 allowing players to exit the field at the nearest available point, in an effort to cut out time wasting.

Missiles have been thrown at the former Derry City player on a number of occasions as he has clashed with fans when being substituted.

Now he will be allowed to go straight to the tunnel in an effort to minimise interactions with fans.

The move follows talks between the EFL, Wrexham and referees’ body PGMOL.

The leaked letter issued to club safety officers said: “You will be aware that James McClean is often on the receiving end of abuse from some sections of support.

“This has, in the past, resulted in FA sanctions against the Club due to the chanting becoming racially, or religiously motivated and therefore, classed as a hate crime. Missiles have also been thrown.

“It has now been agreed that on occasions in the future when Mr McClean has to leave the field of play, for whatever reason, he will leave by the shortest route towards the tunnel. This process will help to reduce these incidents and also help to manage Mr McClean’s departure from the pitch without incident.”

Earlier this month the Wrexham player took to social media to again outline his position as he stood apart from teammates during a minute’s silence on Remembrance Sunday.

McClean vowed never to “bend the knee” in response to criticism over his stance, which he says relates to crimes committed by the British Army, including on Bloody Sunday in his hometown.