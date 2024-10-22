James Crossley murder: Jury in trial sent home for day

A jury hearing the case of a woman on trial for murdering her abusive and bullying partner have been sent home for the day.

The Coleraine Crown Court jury had been deliberating for just under four hours on Tuesday before trial judge Mr Justice Kinney brought the five men and seven women back in to court to release them for the day.

Emphasising they will have “as much time as you need to reach your verdicts,” he stressed to the jury that as they are “in the middle of your deliberations” it was no more important than ever that they follow his instructions not to discuss the case or conduct their own research.

James Crossley

Advising them to “clear your minds…no research, no speculation,” he sent them home for the evening but asked them to come back on Wednesday to continue their deliberations whether Julie Ann McIlwaine murdered James Joseph Crossley.

Mother-of-four McIlwaine, 33, from Kilwee Lane in the Dunmurry area of west Belfast, is on trial accused of the murder of Mr Crossley on 2 March 2022.

The 38-year-old victim sustained fatal stab wounds at McIlwaine’s former home in Filbert Drive also in Dunmurry and the jury have heard while there is broad agreement about how the victim was killed, they would have to decide whether the defendant intended to kill or whether she had suffered a loss of control in the lead up to the fatal wounds being inflicted.

The jury have been told their decision is between whether McIlwaine is guilty of murder or, if they are satisfied that she was suffering from a temporary loss of control, that she is guilty of manslaughter.

In his closing speech on Monday prosecution KC Richard Weir suggested that by plunging a large kitchen knife into the chest and abdomen of the 38-year-old victim “she in fact was taking control.”

“She did not lose her normal power of reasoning,” Mr Weir told the jury, “she had decided that killing him was her best option….we say respectfully, that this is murder.”

On the other hand defence KC Eilish McDermott argued that the circumstances surrounding the killing “is a classic case of loss of self control.”

The jury have heard how McIlwaine and Crossley first began their relationship in January 2020 but that between then and the fatal stabbing around 23.30 on 1 March 2022, there had been periods of separation with incidents of domestic violence, coercive control and verbal abuse interspersed in the relationship which McIlwaine was hiding from her friends, family and Social Services.

The trial continues.