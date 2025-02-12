Dublin government ministers to travel to 40 countries across the world to mark St Patrick’s Day

Irish ministers will travel to countries across the world to celebrate St Patrick's Day

The Dublin government has released a list of ministers set to visit cities across the world to mark St Patrick’s Day.

As well as Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris travelling to the United States, there will be 38 representatives visiting 40 countries for the annual celebrations.

Among the countries that Dublin government ministers will visit are Germany, Chile, Argentina, Australia and India.

The plan for the ministerial visits was brought before the Cabinet on Wednesday and signed off.

The visits to the 90 cities will see the government representatives emphasise that the Republic is a small, open economy with its economic success rooted in its willingness to build partnerships.

The success of companies who have chosen the Republic as their base in Europe will also be highlighted.

Mr Martin told RTÉ that the visits by ministers are “important, given our global trading position, and also to meet with the Irish diaspora and Irish communities across the globe who celebrate St Patrick’s Day”.

“There’s a particular focus on the United States this year, and given our extended diplomatic footprint that we’ve established over the last number of years in different states,” he said.

Ministers travelling to the United States:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin - Texas and Washington DC

Tánaiste Simon Harris - Philadelphia and New York

Darragh O’Brien - Miami and Los Angeles

Peter Burke - Boston and New Hampshire

Dara Calleary - Atlanta and Savannah

Patrick O’Donovan - Seattle and San Francisco

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill - UN Commission on the Status of Women, New York and Chicago

Attorney General - Rossa Fanning Michigan and Montana

Alan Dillon - Utah (and Vancouver in Canada)

Ministers travelling to other locations:

Paschal Donohoe - Germany

Jack Chambers - Chile and Argentina

Norma Foley - London

Helen McEntee - Australia

Jim O’Callaghan - Italy, Holy See and Malta

James Browne - China

James Lawless - India

Mary Butler - Denmark and Sweden

Hildegarde Naughton - Japan

Noel Grealish - Vietnam and Cambodia

Sean Canney - Brazil

Thomas Byrne - France

Charlie McConalogue - Colombia

Kevin Boxer Moran - Portugal

Emer Higgins - Western Australia

Robert Troy - Czech Republic

Neale Richmond - Kenya and Tanzania

Jerry Buttimer - New Zealand

John Cummins - Thailand and the Philippines

Christopher O’Sullivan - Norway and Poland

Kieran O’Donnell - Cardiff and Manchester

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor - Greece and Cyprus

Niall Collins - Mexico

Niamh Smyth - Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

Timmy Dooley - Canada

Colm Brophy - Spain

Marian Harkin - Netherlands & Belgium

Other visits: