Ireland would not follow Britian out of the EEC - On This Day in 1974

November 7 1974

IF Britain were to leave the Common Market, Ireland would not automatically follow, the Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave said in an interview with the West German conservative paper, Die Welt.

“We do half our trade with Britain”, he said. “If Britain left the European community it would be a heavy blow for our trade. But in any case a British exit would not lead us to withdraw automatically.

We would have to make a choice between the dynamic markets which the community offers and a British market which would probably be stagnating”.

Mr Cosgrave said things had developed relatively well for Ireland since it entered Europe 20 months ago. Losing the British market would be a serious matter, but writing off the Common Market would be just as unwise.

A British walk-out would create enormous problems for Northern Ireland which was part of the United Kingdom and economically dependent on it, he said, pointing out that the border would then have a completely new political and economic significance.

“But the British are generally speaking very pragmatic people. I believe they will realise that it is better to stay in the community”.

Congress power in Democrats’ hands

Democrats yesterday held almost overwhelming power in Congress and the state capitals following Tuesday’s electoral setback to President [Gerald] Ford and the Watergate-plagued Republicans.

The Democrats made big gains in elections for a new 435-seat House of Representatives, a third of the 100 Senate seats and 35 state governorships – showing obvious public anger at two years of scandals and rising prices.

With results outstanding in four extremely close races, this was the new power line-up.

House of Representatives: Democrats 292, Republicans 143 (against 248-187) for a net Democratic gain of 44 seats.

Senate: Democrats 61, Republicans 36 – a democratic gain of three with three results still to come.

Governors: Democrats 36, Republicans 12, Independent 1, for a democratic gain of four with one result to come.

Gerald Ford and the Republicans suffered an electoral setback just months after Richard Nixon resigned due to the Watergate scandal.