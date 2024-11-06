IP solution to RTÉ ‘geo-blocking’ proposed by Irish News sports reporter discussed in Westminster meeting

RTÉ has said they are obliged to block certain broadcasts in Northern Ireland

A proposal by an Irish News sports reporter to solve the issue of northern viewers being blocked from watching Irish international sporting events on RTÉ has been discussed at Westminster.

SDLP leader and MP Claire Hanna raised the problem with the UK Department for Culture, Media & Sport on Wednesday, highlighting how viewers north of the border have missed out on watching Irish “iconic sporting moments” as a result of “geo-blocking”.

Broadcasting contracts sold on a country-by-country basis prevent RTÉ viewers in the north from being able to watch some sporting events.

UK IP addresses also prevent the broadcasts being viewed in the north on the RTÉ Player service.

RTÉ has said they are obliged to block certain broadcasts in Northern Ireland as they only have the rights for the Republic.

In her meeting with culture media and sport minister Stephanie Peacock, Ms Hanna said Irish victories at the recent Olympics broadcast on RTÉ were missed by northern fans.

In a column published in the Irish News in August, Cahair O’Kane proposed a solution that could allow northern viewers to access the RTÉ broadcasts, and this was discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

He suggested unique IP addresses showing viewers are in Northern Ireland and not the rest of the UK could solve access issues.

Today @columeastwood & I met UK @DCMS Minister Stephanie Peacock to discuss geoblocking of Irish sport to Northern viewers of RTE.@CahairOKane1 has rightly identified a technical solution via creation of specific IP addresses & we’re pressing this with London & Dublin ministers pic.twitter.com/B7v7HvTWLG — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) November 6, 2024

Speaking after the meeting, in which she was accompanied by Foyle SDLP MP Colum Eastwood, Ms Hanna said her party would continue to raise the issue with ministers in the Republic also.

“For years now, viewers in the North have been unable to watch some of our most iconic sporting moments on RTÉ due to geo-blocking,” she said.

“Imagine missing out on Rhys McClenaghan clinching his Olympic Gold, the Irish Rugby team at the World Cup or the Republic of Ireland playing at the Euros because of this rule.

“Many people in Northern Ireland have a sentimental attachment to RTÉ and enjoy a wide variety of programming from the broadcaster and they should not be prevented from tuning in due to this issue. We have had many meetings with RTÉ on this over the years, but have struggled to establish an appropriate work-around.”

Ms Hanna added: “I commend the work of Irish News journalist Cahair O’Kane who recently established that this issue could be solved by specific IP addresses for viewers in the north. We had a productive meeting with the sports minister today and will continue to raise this with both governments in the hopes of solving this issue once and for all.”

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Culture, Media & Sport said they do not comment on discussions from private meetings, and hat the meeting was part of the minister’s regular engagement with MPs on her portfolio.