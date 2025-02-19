The PSNI said it has increased patrols in Coleraine after seizing a bag with suspicious items in it last week

The PSNI says it has increased police patrols in the Coleraine area after a bicycle and a bag reported to contain a number of suspicious items was found in the area.

Reports on social media suggest the bag, which was found at a property in the Strand Road area of the town, contained items including a mask, a hammer, cable ties, a balaclava and condoms.

The bag and bicycle is reported to have been found by a local businesswoman last week who was at home with her child at the time.

The PSNI stated: “Following a report from a member of the public, police in Coleraine have seized a bicycle and a bag containing a number of items which were located in the Strand Road area of the town on Thursday 13th February.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiries.

“There is increased police patrolling in the area, with officers providing a visible policing presence.

“Police would also appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist them to contact 101 and quote reference number 377 of 13/02/25.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter described the find as “greatly concerning”.

“I have spoken with some constituents about this today and will be working with local community voices, local police and other political representatives to address this issue this week and next,” Ms Hunter said.

“Understandably women in the area will be concerned, please contact 101 if you feel unsafe and know that your elected representatives take safety very seriously.”