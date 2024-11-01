Increase in fire service callouts during Halloween

The number of calls to firefighters on Halloween rose compared with last year.

Firefighters have responded to dozens of calls across Northern Ireland on Halloween night.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) revealed that between 6pm on Thursday and 1am on Friday, fire crews responded to 63 operational incidents.

Several of the incidents were Halloween-related, including 16 bonfires.

In 2023, the NIFRS received 70 emergency calls, and fire crews responded to 44 operational incidents - a slight increase from the same period in 2022.

