Increase in fire service callouts during Halloween

Firefighters have responded to dozens of calls across Northern Ireland on Halloween night.
Figures from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) revealed that between 6pm on Thursday and 1am on Friday, fire crews responded to 63 operational incidents.
Several of the incidents were Halloween-related, including 16 bonfires.
In 2023, the NIFRS received 70 emergency calls, and fire crews responded to 44 operational incidents - a slight increase from the same period in 2022.
