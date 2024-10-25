‘I’m scared’: Messages illustrate fear of Alexander McCartney victims

Alexander McCartney, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter of 12-year-old and 180 other charges linked to online abuse of children. PICTURE COURTESY OF NEWRY REPORTER

Sinister text conversations between prolific ‘catfish’ Alexander McCartney and his victims illustrate the deep trauma suffered by those he prayed upon.

The 26-year-old from Newry used social media app Snapchat to lure his young victims, many of them under 13, into sharing images and to incite them to commit sexual acts.

He was sentenced for 185 charges of online child sexual abuse crimes and blackmail, along with one manslaughter charge.

The abuse preyed on more than 60 children worldwide through text messages on the social media platform.

In one conversation shared by the PSNI McCartney told the victim: “Alright. I used a fake camera snap app. I have your face pic and nudes. You are gonna do as I say for tonight and then ill leave after but if you don’t then I’m uploading everything online for everyone to see understand?”

His victim replied: “Ok!? now I’m scared.”

McCartney then told them to stay online or there would be consequences.

“As long as you obey and do as I say then nothing happens and ill leave you alone after tonight got it?” he wrote. “You’re gonna be my little toy for the night.”

Last week other messages where shared in court and provided to the judge which he said he read with “great difficulty”.

“It’s excruciating really,” he said.