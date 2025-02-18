‘I made just £23 in four hours’: Traders on historic Belfast street fear for the future

TRADERS in south Belfast say they are experiencing the worst slump ever in business due to the closure of Boyne Bridge and subsequent roadworks around the new Grand Central Station.

One business on Sandy Row told The Irish News they had made just £23 during four hours of trading as they raised concerns about declining footfall on the road.

Boyne Bridge is being dismantled by Translink in order to create a new public square beside Belfast Grand Central Station which is estimated to take around 12 months to complete.

Ivan Mawhinney’s business Ivan Carpets has been in the heart of Sandy Row for 30 years.

He said the road closure has had a real impact on trade with a noticeable fall over the Christmas period.

“Trade’s definitely down, footfall is down. People can’t get into the area in the morning or out in the evening because of the traffic. There’s been a knock-on effect for local businesses with the roadworks.

“January and February is a quieter time of the year following Christmas. But in the lead-up to Christmas, our busy time, the figures were definitely down from the previous year.

“If they’re taking the bridge away then take it away but there needs to be a road that runs through to the Grosvenor as quickly as possible or businesses here will continue to suffer.

Traders on Sandy Row have reported a drop in footfall. PICTURE: JORDAN TREANOR

“There was no consultation before the work, an inkling of what they planned would have been great.

“Everything’s a bonus so anything from Stormont in terms of funding would be greatly appreciated.”

Darren George Gregg owner of Truffles Home Bakery said in his 30 years of business he has never witnessed a slump like it.

“Footfall is down and the takings are down,” he said.

“You probably couldn’t pinpoint one thing like the bridge and the roadworks. It could be January being a slow month, but trade has gone down since the bridge closed because no cars are driving past outside, there are no people walking past and therefore no passing trade,” he said.

Truffles bakery, Sandy Row. PICTURE: JORDAN TREANOR

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing I’m sure there are plenty of other areas affected by roadworks and you can’t fill every pothole on the road.

“We opened this shop 32 years ago in 1994 and I have never experienced a slump like this before.

“It used to be a problem to get parked before. I know the area is in decline with the amount of shops and new ones opening but certainly the long-established ones have been there a long while and are feeling an impact.”

Once a bustling shopping area Sandy Row itself now has fewer than 30 businesses.

Spice Land Belfast has been in the area for several months but said there has been no business since the roadworks got underway.

Jo Mon told the Irish News that in four hours the shop had made just over £20 in sales.

Spice Land owner Jo Mon outside his shop on Sandy Row. PICTURE: JORDAN TREANOR

“We have taken in just over £20 in our tills today," he said.

“Between 9am and 1pm today there has been £23 in sales and that is it.

“There is nothing, there is just no business since the bridge works started. There has been no help or support and it’s so quiet here.”