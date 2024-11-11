‘I don’t have any more time to waste’ - Belfast woman’s heart-breaking plea to Stormont to save women’s lives

Figures show on average 122 women die from ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland each year

A Belfast woman with terminal cancer says the “voices of everyone affected by ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland must be heard” as she urged people to sign an open letter demanding the Executive take action.

Chris Campbell from Dundonald, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 aged 55, has called for Stormont ministers to fully implement a cancer strategy and fund awareness campaigns featuring ovarian cancer symptoms.

“The crisis in ovarian cancer symptom awareness must be stopped now,” she said.

Christine Campbell

For months, Ms Campbell had been experiencing bloating, loss of appetite and fatigue, but had no idea these were key ovarian cancer symptoms.

Following an initial diagnosis and successful treatment, she was devastated to learn the cancer had returned in 2023.

She was told she had just 12 months to live.

Figures show, on average 122 women die from ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland each year.

Ms Campbell is calling for action from the Executive and urging others to sign an open letter to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister demanding change.

“I was experiencing classic ovarian cancer symptoms for months, including bloating, loss of appetite and fatigue,” she wrote.

“But I had no reason to suspect it was ovarian cancer.

“I wasn’t aware of the symptoms and didn’t know they could be caused by such a serious condition.

“It was a complete shock. Ovarian cancer symptom awareness is crucial to ensuring that women in Northern Ireland don’t continue to experience stories similar to mine.”

She said she wants the Executive to “fully implement the cancer strategy and fund awareness campaigns that feature ovarian cancer symptoms”.

“We urgently need to see the cancer strategy fully implemented, delivering on the commitment made to raise awareness of symptoms through awareness campaigns,” she said.

“Health information surrounding cervical screening must also make it clear that these tests do not detect ovarian cancer.

“A government-funded awareness campaign that includes ovarian cancer symptoms and updated health information that makes it clear that cervical screening does not detect ovarian cancer will help every woman in Northern Ireland know the symptoms to look out for so they can contact their GP at the earliest opportunity.

“I don’t have any more time to waste.

“The voices of everyone affected by ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland must be heard.”

According to research by Target Ovarian Cancer, one in five women report visiting the GP three or more times before being referred for diagnostic tests.

What is ovarian cancer? 🤔



Click through the images to learn more. For a longer, more detailed explainer video about what #ovariancancer is, head to our website 👉 https://t.co/ffiC0wLkCK pic.twitter.com/veV3kFwXOC — Target Ovarian Cancer (@TargetOvarian) November 9, 2024

Rachel Downing from the charity said: “Women are being let down in Northern Ireland, and it’s time to address the failings that our research has found.

“With the appropriate funding, we can ensure that the symptoms of ovarian cancer are seen by more women across Northern Ireland so that they can become familiar and know when they might need to see a GP.

“We need to hear more stories of survival, and early diagnosis, and the government has the power to help make that a reality.”

The Executive has been contacted for comment.