Hurling stars to raise cash for Palestinian children

Gaels Against Genocide is organising a hurling fundraiser featuring an Ulster Select and Rest of Ireland teams to be played in Corrigan Park in west Belfast on November 16. All the proceeds will go to the Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative which is bringing injured Palestinian children to Ireland for treatment in the coming weeks. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Hurling stars from across Ireland are set to take part in an exhibition game to raise vital cash to help treat injured Palestinian children.

The high-profile match has been organised by Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza and will take place in west Belfast next month.

More than 40,000 people, including thousands of children and woman, have been killed since Israel began its onslaught in Gaza last October.

The military operation came after after around 1,200 people were killed during a Hamas-led attack inside Israeli territory, which also resulted in around 200 hostages being taken.

A mother holds her daughter on the remains of a damaged building in Gaza.

All proceeds raised will go to Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative, a group of paediatric healthcare workers who have been working for months to bring injured Palestinian children to Ireland for treatment.

Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza, which has highlighted the plight of Palestinian people over recent months, has now arranged for a star-studded Ulster Select to take on a Rest of Ireland team next month.

Clare great Davy Fitzgerald, who is the current Antrim manager, will take the reins of an Ulster team including Saffrons Gerard Walsh, Keelan Molloy, Niall McKenna, Conor Bohill, and James Mc Naughton, who will line out with players from across the province.

Louis Mulqueen will guide the Rest of Ireland team that includes a host of household names including Lee Chin, Aidan McCarthy, Cathal Barrett, Danny Sutcliffe and Conor McDonald.

Doctor Nuala Quinn urged the GAA community to get behind the fundraising game.

“Some of these children have horrendous injuries from bombs, and some are unable to access lifesaving medicines for diseases such as Haemophilia,” she said.

“We need the GAA community to rally for them.”

Those attending the star-studded event are being urged to bring along friends.

Tickets for the game can be bought online via the Eventbrite link available on the Gaels Against Genocide social media platforms, while patrons can pay at the turnstile or make a donation.

Tickets are £10 for adults, while children under 16 can enter free of charge if accompanied by an adult.

For those unable to attend, tickets can still be purchased or a donation made online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hurling-for-gaza-tickets-1042814846277.