Hundreds gather for pro-Palestine march in Belfast

Dr Omar Alshaqaqi speaks at the Gaels Against Genocide event in Belfast. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

Hundreds joined Saturday’s pro-Palestine march in Belfast to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Billed beforehand as a “colourful and musical spectacle”, the Gaels Against Genocide ‘Love Palestine - Gra don Phalastin’ event included a march from Writers' Square to Belfast City Hall.

The Gaels Against Genocide pro-Palestine march in Belfast. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

A brief rally at Donegall Square North heard a series of speakers voice support for the Palestinian people and opposition to Donald Trump’s plans for what the organisers termed the US president’s “forced displacement/ethnic cleansing of almost two million Palestinians from their homes.”

Speakers at the rally included representatives from Gaels against Genocide, alongside Dr Omar Alshaqaqi, a Gazan living in Belfast, while Gerry Óg and Grace McConnell sang from the stage.

'Gaels Against Genocide' led a 'Love Palestine' rally through Belfast city centre on Saturday. Video: Colm Lenaghan pic.twitter.com/BZ1wvND9s8 — The Irish News (@irish_news) February 16, 2025

Belfast SDLP councillor Paul Doherty, who was among those in attendance, said: “Throughout this renewed phase of conflict, people in Belfast have regularly turned out in their thousands to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“It was fitting that Saturday’s event was organised by the Gaels Against Genocide, with GAA clubs from all over the island, who have done so much in terms of fundraising and support, coming together in solidarity with Palestine.”