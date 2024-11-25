Hume Foundation honours the ‘Quiet Peacebuilders’

Breezy Willow, from Glenties, is one of the quiet peace makers who will be recognised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation. Picture by Hugh Russell.

A Co Donegal woman who bakes bread for peace is one of a number of “quiet peacebuilders” who are to be formally recognised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Breezy Willow, from Glenties, is the woman behind the “Bake Bread for Peace” movement which has gained international appeal since she founded it ten years ago. Her message is a simple one; she brings people together through the most basic of human activities, baking bread.

Since 2014, she has encouraged people throughout Ireland and abroad to share their wishes for peace by simply baking bread together. Her crusade has taken her throughout Ireland, leading a walk in memory of murdered writer, Lyra McKee, to the steps of Stormont where she shared her message with assembly members.

The Donegal woman is among the special group who will be honoured by the Hume Foundation at Derry’s Guildhall tomorrow, Tuesday (12pm - 2.30pm).

“Recognise the Quiet Peacebuilders” will pay tribute to those people from throughout Ireland whose vital role in sustaining the peace has often been overlooked.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation was set up to promote the legacy of the late Mr Hume and his wife, Pat.

Hume Foundation secretary, Tim Attwood said that, during the Troubles, unsung heroes had “quietly and courageously promoted peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and on a cross border basis”.

Mr Attwood said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who in their streets and communities in Northern Ireland and on a cross border basis promoted peace and reconciliation in the darkest days of the violence and continue to show exemplar leadership today.”

Former chairman of the Wave Trauma Centre Damien McNally, will also be honoured for his work in the areas of transgenerational trauma and trauma, grief and loss. The north Belfast man was just a few months old when his father, Paul (26) was shot dead by loyalist gunmen outside a bookmakers in Ardoyne in 1976.

From a unionist background in Derry, Julia Kee helped set up the “Londonderry Bands’ Forum”, representing loyalist bands. She was fully supportive of the Forum’s engagement in the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil when the festival was staged in Derry in 2013, merging the sounds of the Twelfth with the traditional music of the Fleadh.

Maureen Hetherington, also from Derry, worked for many years on the community relations programme with Derry city council while Lower Falls youth worker, Stephen Hughes is also to be honoured. From St Peter’s Immaculata Youth Centre, Mr Hughes brings young people from across the sectarian divide together.

The full list of quiet peacebuilders will be released by the Foundation in advance of Tuesday’s celebration. The event will be addressed by former SDLP minister, Bríd Rodgers, Lady Daphne Trimble, wife of the late Lord David Trimble and Derry mayor, Lillian Seenoi Barr.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation was established to nurture the legacy of the late Nobel peace laureate, Mr Hume and his wife, Pat. Places can be reserved at Tuesday’s celebration at https://buytickets.at/humefoundation/1450325