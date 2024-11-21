Hotel arsonist jailed for 14 months

An east Belfast man who caused more than £12,000 worth of damage to a hotel in an arson attack has been jailed for 14 months.

Luke Morrison appeared at Belfast Crown Court from custody to be sentenced over three separate incidents.

The 27-year-old, of Heatherbell Street, had pleaded guilty to charges of theft, attempted theft and criminal damage.

He was also before the court for breaching a probation order and breaching a suspended sentence he received for the hotel arson attack.

The court heard that on April 24 2023, Morrison stole a £150 bike from outside a shop on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

The owner of the bike came out to discover it was missing but spotted Morrison riding away on it accompanied by another male.

Judge Peter Irvine KC was told that when he asked for his bike back, the victim was assaulted by Morrison to the face and he fell to the ground, damaging his sunglasses.

When he eventually got his bike back, it was discovered the chain was broken. Morrison also tried to steal items from his victim.

A prosecution barrister said Morrison was later identified from CCTV cameras at the shop. However, the male who was with him has never been traced.

In another case, Morrison pleaded guilty to an arson attack on the Dukes Hotel in Belfast’s University Street in June 2019.

The court heard flammable liquid had been poured on a shed at the side of the hotel which activated a fire alarm, alerting management to the fire.

During police investigations into the arson attack, Morrison’s image was captured on CCTV cameras.

The damage caused was valued at £11,930 plus VAT.

He was subsequently sentenced to 12 months in custody suspended for two years.

Defence barrister Kelly Doherty said Morrison needed support for his mental health issues but was not getting that help while in prison.

“On his release from prison, he is motivated to get help. He doesn’t find custody easy,‘’ added Ms Doherty.

Imposing a 28-month sentence divided equally between custody and probation, Judge Irvine said Morrison had previously been “given every opportunity from probation, community service, deferred sentences, suspended sentences and has failed to comply with any orders of the court”.