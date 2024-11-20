Say Nothing: Jean McConville’s son Michael reacts to on-screen portrayal of execution and burial of his mother

A son of IRA murder victim Jean McConville has described a TV depiction of his mother’s execution and secret burial as “horrendous“ and ”cruel.”

Michael McConville said viewers did not realise how hurtful the on-screen portrayal of his mother’s death and burial was for the family.

Jean McConville's son Michael

Critically acclaimed, Say Nothing recounts the tragic tale of the Belfast mother-of-10, who was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972.

Jean McConville with three of her children shortly before she disappeared on December 7 1972

She was the first of the Disappeared, and her remains were only discovered found on a beach in the Republic of Ireland in 2003.

Mr McConville said: “I have not watched it nor do I intend watching it. I have no interest in it,” he said, having previously remained silent ahead of the broadcast of the limited series.

“Disney is renowned for entertainment. My mother’s death is not ‘entertainment’ for me and my family.”

The nine-part drama is based on the book Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe

The nine-part series, based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s book, began airing earlier this month on Disney+ and across the US. It has received highly positive reviews as a drama.

It begins with the abduction and murder of Mrs McConville but centres on the lives of Marian and Dolours Price, along with featuring Brendan Hughes and Gerry Adams.

Mr McConville added: “This is our reality, every day for 52 years.

“And although we live with it every single day and it never goes away, the timing of this is particularly bad given that it is my mother’s anniversary on 1 December

“I just don’t think people realise how hurtful this is.

“The portrayal of the execution and secret burial of my mother is horrendous and unless you have lived through it, you will never understand just how cruel it is.

“Everyone knows the story of Jean McConville: even Hillary Clinton who I met a few years ago knew my mother’s story.

“And yet here is another telling of it that I and my family have to endure.”

He said the series eventually “will be forgotten and the people who made it will have moved on to something else”.

“They can do that. I can’t”.