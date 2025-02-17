Hopes MOT backlog is easing as test centres see busiest January in a decade

Motorists have faced a backlog for MOT tests in Northern Ireland in recent years caused by factors including damaged vehicle lifting equipment and the Covid pandemic.

There are signs the north’s MOT backlog could be easing following years of frustrations for motorists, as new figures show an increase in the number of vehicle tests being carried out.

Data from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) shows that in January of this year, there were more total MOT tests - including retests - compared to any January of the past 10 years.

The MOT backlog has been caused by problems with test centre lifting equipment, after cracks were discovered in 16 lifts in 2019.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, drastically reducing the number of test slots available in the following years.

The delayed completion of two new MOT testing centres also added to an increase in waiting times.

However, both centres, in Mallusk and Hydebank, are due to open this year, which is expected to further ease the backlog.

In January, a total of 101,818 tests were conducted, the most for the same month in any years in the preceding decade.

The DfI said the figure “represents the highest number of vehicle tests conducted in January since the series began”.

This was up from 96,752 in January 2024, and a significantly higher figure than at the height of the Covid stranglehold on MOTs in 2021, when in January of that year only 38,105 total tests were carried out.

The DfI figures also show a drop in the number of MOT test applications made in January compared to the same month the year before - 94,864 down from 113,699.

The Irish News was able to secure a cancellation booking on Friday for the following day, while a raft of slots were available for April.

A Belfast auto repair centre that carries out MOT servicing ahead of tests said they have “never been busier” in recent weeks.

Sprint Auto Centre is based in west Belfast’s Dunmurry area, and office manager Niki McCrea said: “There has been a rise in customers being able to secure cancellations for tests, and things have of course improved from the pandemic when it was really bad.

“But we are now incredibly busy, in fact, thing have never been busier. The waiting times don’t appear to be as long and there are more slots available. Hopefully when the new testing centres open, things will improve even more.”

New cars in the north only require their first MOT test after four years, then every year after that. However, plans are underway to cut the testing requirement to every two years for vehicles between four and 10 years old.

A public consultation on the changes is open until April 16 and can be accessed on the DfI website.