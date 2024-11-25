Homes evacuated in Portadown following suspected gas leak

Police say there is a suspected gas leak in Portadown

Homes have been evacuated in Co Armagh following a suspected gas leak.

Police have also warned road users to avoid Princess Way in Portadown as investigations are carried out.

In a post on social media, the PSNI said a number of residents had been evacuated from their homes “as a precaution”.

