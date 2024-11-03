Home and van badly damaged in Belfast arson attack

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack at Gainsborough Drive. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

A house and a van have been badly damaged in an arson attack in Belfast.

It happened at Gainsborough Drive in the north of the city, on SaturdayNovember, 2.

Police received a report shortly before 8pm that the front door to a house in the area and a van parked in the street outside had been deliberately set alight.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the owner and a neighbour were able to extinguish both fires but the front door of the house and the van were left ‘badly damaged’.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Musgrave on 101,” they added