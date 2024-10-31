Historical abuse: £92m paid out to more than 3.600 applicants as redress scheme begins to wind down

The redress board set up to process applications has delivered more than £92m to survivors of abuse

More than £90m has been paid out to over 3,600 applicants in compensation for historic sexual, physical and mental abuse across more than seven decades in institutions in the north.

The vast majority of applications have now been adjudicated on ahead of its closing to new ones next April.

Approximately 100 institutions were identified by the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry as places where people suffered and were eligible to claim for redress, the majority state-run but including six voluntary organisations.

At the end of September, the redress board tasked with deciding on compensation had delivered £92.2m to applicants or their solicitors. In total, just over £95m, not including legal costs, has been allocated where it was found they suffered abuse.

The HIA inquiry, which published its report in January 2017, exposed serious sexual, physical and emotional abuse over decades at children's homes run by religious orders, charities and the state. Picture by Pacemaker

The redress board had received 4,711 applications by the end of September, with 749 found initially to be unfounded. On appeal, decisions in 124 of those 749 cases were reversed.

Under the scheme, there is a standard award of £10,000 with enhanced payments attracting a greater level of scrutiny of between just over that number and £80,000.

It has also emerged that up to the end of July, five solicitor firms handled 2,617 of the then 4,192 applications.

Solicitor Aine Rice, of KRW Law, which has dealt with over 1,000 applications, said the statistics now released “make very important and informed reading on the history of the HIA since its inception four years ago”.

“Not only do they point to the sheer breadth and range of cases processed they also represent a ringing endorsement of the integrity of the scheme,” Ms Rice said.

Nazareth Lodge in south Belfast was among the institutions investigated by an inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse

She added that the firm received “invaluable help” from victim support groups, including the Rosetta Trust and Survivors Together.

Meanwhile, negotiations are continuing between three voluntary institutions over how much they should contribute towards the scheme.

These talks with a representative appointed by The Executive Office have been ongoing for approximately two years, according to a representative of the Sisters of Nazareth, one of the institutions.

Interim payments were made by three organisations, Barnardo’s, the De La Salle Order and the Good Shepherd Sisters, with talks ongoing with the other three, Irish Church Missions, the Sisters of Saint Louis and the Sisters of Nazareth.

The Executive Office will not disclose how much the organisations will finally pay until after the scheme closes to new applicants in April next year.