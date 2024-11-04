Police step up Derry patrols after attacks on women

The PSNI believe the two attacks in Derry may be linked

A high-visibility police presence has been assured in Derry following two attacks on women at the weekend.

A woman was attacked by a male with a knife in Drumahoe Park on Friday evening, before a woman was attacked in the Top of the Hill Park area on Saturday afternoon.

The PSNI believe the two attacks may be linked.

However they are not thought to be connected to attacks on women in the city last week.

Police in Derry / Derry give an update on the investigations into the recent attacks in the city: https://t.co/MhHFHGsyLz pic.twitter.com/MHjDtOytvg — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) November 4, 2024

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said she wants to provide reassurance to women that there will be an increased high-visibility police presence in key areas over the coming days.

“At around 10pm on Friday evening, 1st November, a woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in the city, when she was attacked by a male carrying a knife. She managed to break free and run for help,” she said.

“Shortly before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, 2nd November, a woman aged in her 40s was walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park area in the Waterside, when she was also attacked by a male carrying a knife.

“She called out for help and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off in the direction of Corrody Road.

“He is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5ft 10in tall with a slim build, and was wearing all black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face.

“Officers responded quickly to both reports and conducted thorough searches; however the attacker had left the area.

“Detectives are investigating the possibility that the attack in Drumahoe on Friday night is linked to the attack in the Top of the Hill area on Saturday.”

She added: “We understand the concern these attacks will have on the local community. However, I want to reassure residents of Derry that we will have an increased high-visibility police presence in key areas, including our local parks, which will continue throughout the city over the coming days.

“I can assure residents that there is no link to the attacks in the city centre last week. In both of those cases a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.

“We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do, as a collective, to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.

“I would ask that if you notice someone acting suspiciously or if a person’s behaviour causes you concern, do not approach and instead call police immediately.

“Witnesses or anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigations can call 101 or submit online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report.”