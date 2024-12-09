Health minister to parents: Think about other options before bringing children to hospital during winter period

Advice has been issued to parents and carers for when children may become ill

Parents and carers are being urged to consider other options before bringing children to hospital for treatment during the busy winter period.

Stormont health minister Mike Nesbitt said “other services can provide the advice and treatment”.

His comments come as he visited Craigavon Area Hospital to discuss regional winter plans for children’s services across Northern Ireland.

During the visit to Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre at the hospital, the UUP leader said: “During the winter period, extra pressure is added to our paediatric services by the increase in seasonal illnesses, such as respiratory conditions and winter vomiting bugs.

“Please be assured that plans are in place to deal with these pressures and protect vital children’s services.

“Across our hospital network, dedicated paediatric teams are available to deliver high levels of care if your child does need to come to hospital - these services can help to ensure your child is seen as quickly as possible and as close to home as possible.

“Every parent’s primary focus is to make sure their child gets the care they need in a timely way.

“Whilst it is understandably stressful and worrying when a child falls ill, they may not necessarily need to attend hospital to get the right care.

“Please consider if other services can provide the advice and treatment your child needs during the busy winter period.”

Health minister Mike Nesbitt. PICTURE: BRIAN LAWLESS

Dr Shilpa Shah, consultant paediatrician at Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre added: “We want to encourage parents to use the children’s symptom checker and if you need to come to hospital be assured that each trust has dedicated paediatric units.

“All of these units have highly skilled staff where your child will receive the same level of safe and effective care irrespective of where they live.”

If a parent or carer has concerns about a child’s health, please seek advice and support as soon as possible.

Children who require urgent medical attention should attend their local emergency department.

Or if a child is unwell and does not require urgent care, the symptom checker can be used for advice and guidance or contact your GP or out-of-hours service.