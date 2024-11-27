Groups invited to apply for funds to combat domestic and sexual abuse

A new small grants scheme aimed at reducing domestic and sexual abuse has been launched

A new small grants scheme aimed at reducing domestic and sexual abuse has been launched.

The scheme is a new initiative under the domestic and sexual abuse strategy and has been designed to support community and voluntary organisations in their work with victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

A pot of almost £250,000 has been made available under the scheme for the next financial year, with individual grants of up to £40,000.

Applicants have just a week to apply as applications must be submitted by noon on Wednesday December 4.

According to the Department of Health and the Department of Justice, which jointly oversee the scheme, the grants aim to bolster new initiatives that will help to address the challenges faced by victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

They say the scheme is also intended to “strengthen partnerships, foster innovation and ensure the continued delivery of vital services within our communities”.

Organisations represented on the domestic and sexual abuse expert reference group and/or those represented on the five localised domestic and sexual violence and abuse partnerships are encouraged to apply for funding.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the scheme recognised the critical role played by voluntary and community organisations, and local domestic and sexual abuse partnerships in supporting victims and survivors.

“This grant scheme represents an opportunity to further empower these organisations and sustain their frontline efforts,” she said.

“The funding will support innovative projects aligned with our strategic objectives, with a focus on driving meaningful change and delivering lasting impacts for those affected by abuse.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said the work of the voluntary and community sector was “invaluable in ensuring that we can collectively reach out to and support those most affected by domestic and sexual abuse”.

“The small grants scheme being launched today recognises this and we hope it will enable our partners in this sector to continue their essential work and make a meaningful difference,” he said.