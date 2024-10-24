GP surgery in Magherafelt to close at the end of the month

A GP practice in Magherafelt that serves more than 2,300 patients will close at the end of the month, the Department of Health has confirmed.

After October 31, patients at Fairhill Medical Centre will transfer to 11 neighbouring practices in the Mid Ulster area - with letters issued to inform them which one they have been assigned.

In a statement, the department said this was the best option to ensure continuity of care and proposals to build a new health centre in the area had not been financially viable.

The current Fairhill Health Centre GP contractor had submitted notice of intention to terminate contract due to retirement on July 31.

“Significant efforts” to find a new GP contractor had included extensive advertising, engaging with the local GP Federation, the Northern Trust and the local medical committee.

A spokesperson added that building a new health centre in the area would have meant using public money to either pay rent “significantly above” market value or to provide a capital grant to allow a limited company to develop and own the new premises.

“Neither of these options would have been possible under the arrangements for taxpayer-funded support for GP premises development,” they said.

The statement adds that there were 13 possible practices were patients could have been assigned, but two out of four practices in Cookstown will not receive any patients.

Assignments will be proportional to the practice size, who will receive extra payments.

In line with regulations, GP practices are not permitted to refuse assigned patients in these circumstances - but the department has said it is “willing to engage positively to identify workable outcomes.” and support those practices taking on new patients.