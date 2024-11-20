Gordon Lyons ‘shocked and surprised’ at cost of US trip

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said he was 'shocked and surprised' at the cost of the trip.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said he was ‘shocked and surprised’ at the cost of his trip to the US last month after The Irish News revealed more than £40,000 was spent on the nine-day visit.

Figures released in a Freedom of Information Request showed that flights from Dublin to Washington for the minister and a team of five officials cost more than £21,000.

Seats in business class for Mr Lyons and his special adviser cost £5,658 each, while the cost for a private secretary to join them set the public purse back another £7,448.

The minister and his team travelled to the US and Canada for a nine-day visit in October where he held a series of meetings with ambassadors as well as representatives from historical and cultural projects.

When asked about the nature of the trip last month, department officials initially refused to provide details.

Speaking on the BBC Ulster’s The Nolan Show, the DUP minister said he was ‘shocked and surprised’ when he heard about the cost.

“I was shocked and surprised – more than shocked and surprised when I heard about the cost of this,” he said.

“That’s why I think we need to look at the procurement around this to make sure that it is value for money.”

“It’s not something that I have a hand in,” he added, explaining that he was not trying to pass the blame.

“We’re not actually told the cost of these things until after they are completed”

Mr Lyons said that he understands ‘the concern that there will be’ around the cost of the trip and that he would have ‘much preferred’ had his private office been able to arrange hotels and flights.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities told The Irish News that the costs were “in line with the guidelines for such trips, and the department followed the proper procurement process when booking travel and accommodation”.

“Travel for ministers and officials is booked through departmental travel desks under the Travel Management Services Framework Agreement and in line with NICS Travel Policy,” they said.

During his appearance on the BBC radio show, Mr Lyons defended the trip and denied that it had been ‘shrouded in mystery’.

He said that he managed to secure a “distinctive, standout” role for Northern Ireland as the US celebrates 250 years of independence in 2026 as having “secured interest” from investors in sport and the arts.

“I have real, tangible outcomes from those meetings,” he said.