Gordon Lyons met with UVF and UDA linked LCC “to show them what can be achieved through politics”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons says he met with a group linked to loyalist paramilitaries “to show them what can achieved through politics”.

The DUP minister, the second to have met with the Loyalist Communities Council in recent weeks, addressed the meeting during questioning at a Stormont committee on Thursday.

Members of the communities committee quizzed Mr Lyons about his meeting in September with the LCC, which includes some members from paramilitary groups such as the UVF, UDA and the Red Hand Commando.

Despite criticism from some members who spoke out against the minister for engaging with the group, Mr Lyons defended his actions, which he said have been “misrepresented”.

Mr Lyons said: “The LCC say that they are representing those within loyalism that want to move away from paramilitary activity and from violence and that’s why I met with them. To show them what can be achieved through politics.

“To show them the work that I am doing in the department to deal with some of those pressing issues facing communities today.

“I recognise the fact that some people will take a different view to me on that, however I believe it is important and there is a duty on me to support those who are sincere in moving elements away from criminality.”

Mr Lyons went on to say that he had taken a pledge of office when he took up the post of communities minister to “support those who are determined to make the transition away from paramilitarism”.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan remarked that it was a “long transition”.

When asked by committee chairman Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin whether he had asked the LCC directly to end their criminality during the meeting, Mr Lyons said he hadn’t.

“Did I use those words directly? No but I’m happy to do that now but I think I’m being very clear when I say that the only way forward is through peaceful and democratic means and that therefore there is no room for paramilitary activity in our society.”

Mr Lyons went on to confirm he will meet the GAA next week to discuss the development of Casement Park.

Addressing the committee this morning, Mr Lyons confirmed £62.5 million funding for Casement Park remains in place and he will update the GAA on the situation when he meets them next Thursday.