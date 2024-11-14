Gladiator II photographer inspired by former Irish News picture editor

Aidan Monghan worked on Gladiator II, which hits cinemas on Friday. He has named former Irish News picture editor Ann McManus as an inspiration for his 'blink and you'll miss it' action shots.

A photographer who captures striking stills to promote Hollywood blockbusters has cited a former Irish News picture editor as one of his inspirations.

Aidan Monaghan is an accomplished film still photographer whose latest work on the new Gladiator movie by director Ridley Scott is currently being showcased in posters, magazines and other promotional material across the globe.

Co Fermanagh-born photographer Aidan Monaghan.

The sequel to the hugely popular 2000 movie hits cinema screens across Ireland and the UK on Friday, and stars Co Kildare-born Paul Mescal alongside Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II had its UK premiere in London on Wednesday evening, and the following morning Aidan Monaghan spoke to BBC Radio Ulster about his work on the movie.

The Glasgow Mackintosh School of Art graduate, who has plied his trade in film photography for almost 15 years told Good Morning Ulster of his role in capturing the “essence” of the director’s vision with stills of the stars in action, as well as character portraits.

A shot by Co Fermanagh photographer Aidan Monaghan on a poster for Paramount Pictures' Gladiator II, from director Ridley Scott.

Mr Monaghan also spoke of how he was influenced in his career by former Irish News picture editor Ann McManus, who hails from the same small Fermanagh village of Ederney where he was raised.

Ms McManus started with the Irish News in 1984, and remained with the newspaper until 2020. She has won multiple awards for her work throughout her career, in both news and sports photography.

Ann McManus with one of her NI Press Photographer of the Year awards, alongside fellow Irish News photographer, the late Hugh Russell (left).

She is known for her incredible GAA action shots, which were in Mr Monaghan’s mind as he captured the breathtaking battles in the gladiatorial arena for the new swords and sandals epic.

A stunning still shot of Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in Gladiator II, taken by Aidan Monaghan. PICTURE: PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Speaking of one of his favourite shots of Mescal and Pascal fighting, he said: “It’s one of those images that you either get or you don’t get. It’s a split second...you blink and you’ve missed it.

“It goes back to the kind of fantastic sports photography shots like Ann McManus, who was my mentor, used to take.”

Ann McManus' shot of Kerry's John Crowley fending off a challenge by Tyrone's Ciaran Gourley during the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

Tyrone's Peter Canavan surrounded by Cavan players in a shot captured by Ann McManus during the 2005 Ulster Championship football semi-final.

Projects on which Mr Monaghan has also worked include other Ridley Scott films including 2023′s Napoleon, with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, and 2015′s The Martian, starring Matt Damon.

He has also worked on Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-nominated 2022 black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, and his photos will remain prominent in the weeks ahead thanks to his work on the highly anticipated Nosferatu remake from The Northman director Robert Eggers, which is released in cinemas on New Year’s Day.